AMD Ryzen 5000 PRO mobile processors introduced

Today AMD has introduced its new AMD Ryzen 5000 PRO mobile processors, which will be first available in notebooks from Hewlett-Packard and Lenovo to start. The AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series mobile processors have been created to provide users with the performance and efficiency of the “Zen 3” core architecture in “premium business laptops”.

“Navigating an increasingly distributed work environment requires more performance and security from our professional laptops. Businesses need to be confident they are investing in technology that will meet the needs of their employees, whether they are working remotely or from the office,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “The new AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors significantly increase the capabilities of ultrathin enterprise notebooks and deliver best-in-class user experiences with leadership performance, exceptional battery life and robust security features for every work environment.”

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors are built to provide a powerful computing experience with security features for today’s demanding business environments.

Leading performance for top-level productivity and collaboration The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads, delivers leadership CPU performance, offering up to 57% 2 more multi-threaded performance than the competition. AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor is designed for the increased demand in productivity, offering up to 23% 3 faster performance for home and office productivity than the competition.

Enhanced power efficiency Built for all-day battery life and productivity, along with the optimized 7nm “Zen 3” core architecture, the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor offers up to 17.5 4 hours of battery life.

Modern AMD PRO Technologies AMD PRO security provides a multi-layered approach to security features by embedding defenses at every level, from silicon through operating system. AMD Memory Guard, exclusive to AMD Ryzen PRO processors and automatically enabled on Microsoft Secured-Core PCs, helps enable data and identity protection, while AMD Shadow Stack helps provide hardware enabled protection against malware attacks. AMD PRO manageability enables a full manageability feature set for simplified deployment, imaging and management that is compatible with modern IT infrastructures. AMD Ryzen PRO processors offer full support for Microsoft Endpoint Manager to deliver a flexible and integrated cloud management solution. AMD PRO business ready technologies bring enterprise-grade computing solutions designed for quality and reliability, in addition to platform longevity. AMD Ryzen PRO processors feature 18-months of planned software stability and 24-months of planned availability. ​



Source : AMD

