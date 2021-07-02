MSI MAG CH130 gaming chairs with REPELTEK spill resistant fabric

If you have a tendency to spill drinks, food and other staining substances on your gaming chair you may be interested in the latest seating technology from MSI. Today the gaming peripheral manufacturer has unveiled its new MAG CH130 I FABRIC gaming chair equipped with soft and breathable fabric that is also capable of repelling liquid from spills. Watch the video below to learn more about the new spill protection fabric material.

The design has been specifically created to provide gamers with better comfort and support, with a curved angle added at the shoulder and the seat having an extended depth of 57cm. The frame of the gaming chair is constructed using high hardness steel for stronger support and is finished with five wheel castors.

“The MAG CH130 I REPELTEK FABRIC, emphasizing durability and comfortability, is a scratch-resistant gaming chair. The MSI REPELTEK FABRIC series gaming chair features with the patent-pending* gaming chair with functional surface layer and manufacturing method of functional surface layer, which is water-resistance and scratch-resistant, allowing you to enjoy the chair around your pets with the ultimate peace of mind. Its frame is also extremely stable and its ergonomically streamlined outline can loosen up your body pressure completely. Whether you’re in a game or at work, it’s a great choice for you.”

“The MAG CH130 I FABRIC features several capable features and reliable materials. The class 4 gas lift pistons provide increased safety while the adjustable headrest and lumbar cushion provide supreme comfort. The 60mm PU scratch-resistant wheels are extremely durable.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by MSI for the spill resistant and extra strong gaming chair range, but as soon as pricing and more information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : MSI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals