MSI Cubi NUC 13MQ Mini PC Powerhouse with Thunderbolt 4

The MSI Cubi NUC 13MQ is the latest addition to MSI’s acclaimed Cubi NUC series, which recently won the Red Dot Award 2024. This new mini PC integrates the powerful Intel vPro platform, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking enhanced security, manageability, performance, and sustainability in a compact form factor.

Key Takeaways Integration of Intel vPro technology for enhanced security and manageability

Remote management capabilities via Intel Active Management Technology (AMT)

Multiple connectivity options including two Thunderbolt 4 and two HDMI ports

Built with Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials and packaged in recyclable materials

MSI Power Meter software for energy optimization

Enhanced Security and Manageability

The integration of Intel vPro technology in the MSI Cubi NUC 13MQ offers businesses a range of advanced functionalities. One of the standout features is the hardware-based security, which helps protect sensitive data and guard against potential threats. This is particularly crucial for businesses that handle confidential information and require robust security measures.

Additionally, the Intel Active Management Technology (AMT) allows IT departments to manage and maintain systems remotely. This reduces the need for on-site support, minimizes downtime, and ensures uninterrupted operations. The remote management capabilities make the Cubi NUC 13MQ an optimal choice for IT administrators aiming to implement secure, efficient, and scalable computing solutions across their organizations.

Performance and Stability

The MSI Cubi NUC 13MQ is designed to deliver exceptional performance and stability. Built with durable components, this mini PC is engineered to provide consistent, long-lasting performance even in demanding environments. Its stability minimizes disruptions, reduces maintenance efforts, and boosts productivity for business operations.

With multiple connectivity options, including two Thunderbolt 4 and two HDMI ports, the Cubi NUC 13MQ is perfect for multi-monitor setups in various business settings such as trading floors, customer service centers, and digital signage installations. This versatility makes it a valuable asset for businesses looking to enhance their operational efficiency.

Sustainability

In addition to its performance and security features, the MSI Cubi NUC 13MQ is also a champion in sustainability. The device is made using Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials and is packaged in recyclable carton materials. This aligns with MSI’s commitment to providing eco-friendly technology solutions.

The Cubi NUC 13MQ also features MSI Power Meter software for energy optimization, making it an ideal choice for businesses prioritizing sustainability without compromising functionality. This focus on sustainability not only helps businesses reduce their environmental footprint but also aligns with corporate social responsibility goals.

Pricing and Availability

The MSI Cubi NUC 13MQ is competitively priced to offer excellent value for businesses seeking a high-performance, secure, and sustainable mini PC. It is available for purchase through MSI’s official website and authorized retailers. For detailed pricing information and availability, interested customers can visit MSI’s website or contact their local MSI distributor.

The MSI Cubi NUC 13MQ is a significant advancement in the mini PC market, offering a blend of enhanced security, manageability, performance, and sustainability. Its integration of Intel vPro technology, remote management capabilities, and eco-friendly design make it an optimal choice for modern businesses.

The MSI Cubi NUC 13MQ is a significant advancement in the mini PC market, offering a blend of enhanced security, manageability, performance, and sustainability. Its integration of Intel vPro technology, remote management capabilities, and eco-friendly design make it an optimal choice for modern businesses.

For those interested in exploring other areas, MSI also offers a range of products that cater to various business needs, including high-performance laptops, gaming desktops, and professional monitors. These products are designed to provide reliable and efficient solutions for different business environments. In summary, the MSI Cubi NUC 13MQ stands out as a versatile and powerful mini PC that meets the intricate demands of contemporary businesses, making it a valuable addition to any organization's IT infrastructure.



