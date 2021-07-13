Motorola Moto G60s specifications revealed

It looks like we have some details on a new Motorola smartphone, the Motorola Moto G60s, the device will be an updated version of the Moto G60 that launched earlier this year.

The new Motorola Moto G60s will get a number of upgrades over the original device, this will include 8GB of RAM ans 128GB of storage, the original handset came with 6GB of RAM.

The original device features a 6.8 inch display with a Full HD_ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it also featured a Snapdragon 732G mobile processor. It is not clear as yet on whether the new handset will get an update processor, the display is expected to be the same.

The Moto G60 features a 108 megapixel main camera and there was also an 8 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera on the rear of the device. On the front of the handset there was a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. The same cameras are expected to feature in this updated model. It may also come with the sane 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

As yet there are no details on when the updated Motorola Moto G60S smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more details about the handset and its specifications, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

