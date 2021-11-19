Motorola Moto G200 5G smartphone unveiled

Yesterday we saw the new Moto G Power and now Motorola has announced another new Android smartphone, the Moto G200 5G.

The new Moto G200 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor and it comes with an FHD+ display and a 108-megapixel camera.

moto g200 5G comes equipped with the most advanced camera system in a moto g phone to date, using the same main camera included in our latest motorola edge family. With a 108 MP ultra high-resolution camera, which not only packs more details into every shot, but also improves the quality of digital zoom. Plus, Ultra Pixel binning technology delivers 9x better low light sensitivity by combining 9x larger pixels into one. The result? Incredibly sharp and bright images—even in the most challenging light conditions. moto g200 5G also comes with another advanced sensor that gives you two amazing perspectives in one: ultra-wide and Macro Vision. Last, the depth sensor works with the main camera to blur the background automatically. Then you can go back and adjust the intensity level post-capture by turning it up or down.

