Motorola Moto E32s smartphone launched in India

Motorola is launching a new smartphone in India, the Motorola Moto E32s, the handset launched in Europe last month.

The new Motorola Moto E32s will retail for INR 9,299 which is about $120 at the current exchange rate, it will be available to buy from the 2nd of June.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a Unisoc T606 octa-core mobile processor and the handset comes with 3GB or RAM and 32GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, the device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Other specifications on the new Motorola Moto E32s smartphone include a 16-megapixel wide-angle main camera, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is a 8-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies.

The new Moto E32S smartphone comes with a choice of two colors Misty Silver and Slate Gray it will be available from a range of different retailers in India including Flipkart and more.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals