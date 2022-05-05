Motorola Moto E32 smartphone launched in Europe

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in Europe, the Motorola Moto E32. The handset has been launched in France and pricing for the handset starts at €149.
The new Motorola Moto E32 smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display that comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Powering the new Moto E32 smartphone is a Unisoc T606 octa-core mobile processor and the handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.
If you need some additional storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion, the device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.
The new Motorola Moto E32 smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.
On the rear of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel wide-angle main camera, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is a 8 megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies.
The new Moto E32 comes in a choice of two different colors, Slate Grey and Misty Silver, it is now available to buy in France and may also be available in some more European countries soon.