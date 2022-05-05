Motorola Moto E32 smartphone launched in Europe

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in Europe, the Motorola Moto E32. The handset has been launched in France and pricing for the handset starts at €149.

The new Motorola Moto E32 smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display that comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powering the new Moto E32 smartphone is a Unisoc T606 octa-core mobile processor and the handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion, the device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The new Motorola Moto E32 smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel wide-angle main camera, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is a 8 megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies.

The new Moto E32 comes in a choice of two different colors, Slate Grey and Misty Silver, it is now available to buy in France and may also be available in some more European countries soon.

Source Motorola, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals