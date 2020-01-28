Motorola Edge Plus to be unveiled 23rd of February at MWC 2020

Earlier today we heard some details about a new flagship smartphone from Motorola, the Motorola Edge Plus and now it looks like it will be made official next month.

Motorola have announced that they will be holding their Mobile World Congress press conference on Sunday the 23rd of February 2020 and we are expecting to see this new device at the event.

The handset will come with high end specifications, the device has already appeared on Geekbench with some impressive scores.

The Motorola Edge Plus will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it will feature 12GB of RAM, it will also come with Android 10 and will have a stylus and a single Selfie camera on the front.

These are the only specifications we know about the device so far, hopefully we will get some more details before the handset is made official next month, as as we get some more information on the device we will let you guys know.

Source Phone Arena

Image Credit: Evan Blass

