Motorola Edge 40 Neo launched in India

The new Motorola Edge 40 Neo smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset is launching in India and pricing for the handset starts at INR 2,999 which is about $290 for the 128GB model.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a 6.55-inch endless-edge pOLED display, boasting a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate that ensures a visually captivating and fluid user experience across all tasks.

The device is powered MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, coupled with an ample 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, poised to handle demanding applications and multitasking with ease. The camera suite is another highlight, featuring a 50MP Ultra Pixel sensor among others. Its advanced Auto Night Vision technology shines in low-light conditions, rendering crisp and vibrant images up to 16 times faster.

With a pixel size that’s 40% larger than its predecessor, the camera assimilates more light, guaranteeing superior quality photos irrespective of the lighting conditions. Further enhancing the photography experience are features like Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens equipped with Macro Vision.

On the front of the handset, there is a 32MP front-facing camera, fortified with quad-pixel technology, perfect for selfies and video conferencing. The device is also outfitted with a resilient 5000mAh battery, supported by 68W TurboPower™ fast charging technology, capable of revitalizing the battery from 0% to 50% within a mere 15 minutes.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals