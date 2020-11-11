Motikom MPlus Bluetooth outdoor and motorcycle intercom system

The Motikom MPlus communication system offers an easy way for motorcyclists to communicate without the need for cellular technology up to a distance of 150m. The compact intercom system can be used for a variety of outdoor activities and is suitable for those needing to wear protective headgear. Using dynamic noise cancellation and Bluetooth intercom microphones and headphones the design will fit any helmet, say its creators.

Keys features of the Motikom MPlus motorcycle intercom system:

– 5-Level Hybrid Dynamic Noise Cancellation (HDNC™)

– Bluetooth Intercom Up to 150m

– Compatible with other BT Devices

– Twist Control System (TCS™)

– Fit in any Helmet

– Superior Audio

– AI Assist Compatible

– Patented Ecofit™ Design

– IP67 Dust and Waterproof

– Three-dimensional adjustable neckband

– 25 HRS of Operation

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $199 or £150, offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Motikom MPlus Indiegogo campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Motikom MPlus project view the promotional video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Motikom MPlus offers noise cancelling headphone for motorcycling and lifestyle. Easy to crossover between on and off the bike. Powered by HDNC Technology we’ve been working on for over 2 years, you can adjust a total of 5 control levels from ultimate noise cancellation to amplified surrounding sound. MPlus delivers the best motorcycle noise-free experience on the market. In the Ultimate HDNC mode, MPlus minimizes most of the engine & wind noise and gives you peace of mind but you still can safely hear a normal car horn and police siren loud and clear.”

“Motikom MPlus was designed under our decades of experience in product manufacturing. We are devoted to design and provide high-quality products through innovation and latest technology. As our mission claims, to solve communication in motion. Take the challenge and develop a new way for communication. “

HDNC It is capable of reducing all noise including wind and engine sounds while you are travelling to your destination. Equipped with 10 mm neodymium magnet drivers the headset is capable of delivering “dynamic sound with deep bass”. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Motikom MPlus crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals