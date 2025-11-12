MorningBlues Holiday Gift Guide: Music Meets Design — and Huge Black Friday Savings

MorningBlues blends handcrafted design with high-end audio, offering gifts that truly resonate. This year, get massive Black Friday savings—up to 54% off popular headphones and speakers.

Why MorningBlues is the Ultimate Holiday Gift Choice

And this year, the brand is spreading even more holiday cheer with massive Black Friday savings — up to 54% off its most popular products, including the VWS X1 Headphones, Wireless Music Cabinet S1, Record R1, and Lyric Frame Speaker T2.

Whether you’re upgrading your home setup or surprising someone special, these pieces don’t just play music — they transform how you experience it.

MorningBlues VWS X1 Headphones — Premium Sound, Personalized Style

For anyone who lives with a soundtrack to their day, the MorningBlues VWS X1 Headphones are the perfect gift. They deliver crisp, detailed sound and long-lasting comfort — ideal for travel, commutes, or winding down with music during the holidays.

The standout feature is their swappable screens for custom images, letting users personalize the look to match their mood or outfit. It’s a small touch that makes these headphones feel truly personal.

Loved by music lovers worldwide, MorningBlues R1 Record Player recently went viral on Instagram and TikTok, amassing over 10 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. Meanwhile, MorningBlues X1 Headphones were selected by TikTok as an official ‘New Fun Pick’ for 2025, making them the ultimate blend of design, technology, and social buzz.

MSRP: $599

$599 Black Friday Price: $419

Discount: 30% OFF

30% OFF Code: LISTENWITHX1

Promo Period: Oct 15 – Dec 31, 2025

Oct 15 – Dec 31, 2025 Buy Link: MorningBlues Headphones VWS X1

Wireless Music Cabinet S1 — A Speaker That’s Also a Statement Piece

t first glance, the MorningBlues Wireless Music Cabinet S1 looks like designer furniture. But hidden within its handcrafted wooden body is a powerful wireless speaker that fills your space with rich, balanced sound.

It’s a statement piece — both visually and acoustically. Perfect for living rooms, coffee shops, and boutique hotels, the S1 merges mid-century design with modern performance. Subtle LED lighting adds a warm glow, while its intuitive controls make it easy to stream music from any device.

This is the kind of gift that impresses anyone who appreciates both style and substance. It’s functional art — a centerpiece that invites conversation.

MSRP: $1,299

$1,299 Black Friday Price: $599

Discount: 54% OFF

54% OFF Code: LISTENWITHS1

Promo Period: Oct 15 – Dec 31, 2025

Oct 15 – Dec 31, 2025 Buy Link: Wireless Music Cabinet S1

Music Lyrics Speaker Record R1 — A Modern Classic for Music Lovers

The MorningBlues Record R1 is pure nostalgia reinvented. It captures the timeless appeal of vinyl players but updates it with the convenience of Bluetooth streaming and precision-tuned drivers. The result: a stunning hybrid that blends old-school charm with new-age performance.

Each R1 is built with meticulous craftsmanship, featuring a wood-grain finish and premium materials that make it as much a piece of décor as it is a sound system. It’s the perfect gift for someone who loves vintage aesthetics but doesn’t want to compromise on sound quality.

MSRP: $1,699

$1,699 Black Friday Price: $999

Discount: 41% OFF

41% OFF Code: LISTENWITHR1

Promo Period: Oct 15 – Dec 31, 2025

Oct 15 – Dec 31, 2025 Buy Link: Music Lyrics Speaker Record R1

Lyric Frame Speaker T2 — Turn Music into Art

The MorningBlues Lyric Frame Speaker T2 is where design meets emotion. This elegant frame displays your favorite song lyrics while playing the track through its built-in speaker — transforming music into an interactive art piece.

It’s the ideal holiday gift for couples or anyone who loves sentimental décor. Whether it’s a first dance song, a cherished family tune, or a personal anthem, the T2 makes it visible and audible in the most stylish way possible.

Built with high-fidelity components, it delivers clean, balanced sound and connects easily via Bluetooth. Place it on a wall, a shelf, or a bedside table — it looks beautiful anywhere.

MSRP: $1,499

$1,499 Black Friday Price: $699

Discount: 53% OFF

53% OFF Code: LISTENWITHT2

Promo Period: Oct 15 – Dec 31, 2025

Oct 15 – Dec 31, 2025 Buy Link: Lyric Frame Speaker T2

Why MorningBlues Is the Ultimate Holiday Gift Choice

MorningBlues stands apart because it understands that sound is more than background noise — it’s part of how we live, relax, and connect. Each product is designed to fit naturally into modern homes, combining premium materials with thoughtful innovation.

Instead of chasing trends, MorningBlues creates timeless pieces that hold emotional value. Their focus on craftsmanship, aesthetics, and audio precision makes every product feel special — a far cry from the disposable tech so common today.

This holiday season, that philosophy meets affordability. With the current Black Friday promotions running until December 31, these gifts are more accessible than ever.

MorningBlues Black Friday Deals Summary

Product MSRP Deal Price Discount Code Buy Link Record R1 $1,699 $999 41% OFF LISTENWITHR1 Buy Here Lyric Frame T2 $1,499 $699 53% OFF LISTENWITHT2 Buy Here Wireless Music Cabinet S1 $1,299 $599 54% OFF LISTENWITHS1 Buy Here Headphones VWS X1 $599 $419 30% OFF LISTENWITHX1 Buy Here

Promotion Period: October 15 – December 31, 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Are MorningBlues speakers and headphones Bluetooth compatible?

Yes — all MorningBlues audio products, including the R1, T2, and VWS X1, feature modern Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing with phones, tablets, and laptops.

Is there a warranty on MorningBlues products?

Each MorningBlues device includes a one-year limited warranty covering manufacturing defects and hardware issues. Extended warranty options are also available at checkout.

How long do the Black Friday deals last?

The exclusive promo runs from October 15 through December 31, 2025, or while supplies last.

Final Thoughts

MorningBlues has mastered the art of blending emotion, technology, and design. Whether it’s the immersive sound of the Wireless Music Cabinet S1, the sentimentality of the Lyric Frame T2, or the portability of the VWS X1 Headphones, each piece is a celebration of music’s power to connect us.

With up to 54% off this Black Friday, there’s never been a better time to make your space — or someone else’s — come alive with sound.

Shop the full collection at MorningBlues.com



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals