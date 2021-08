Morgan Plus Four CX-T is designed for overlanding adventures

Morgan has been building retro-inspired roadsters for a long time. Its latest version is called the Morgan Plus Four CX-T, and it’s a completely different creature than other vehicles in the line. Typically you think of the Morgan two-seater as a sporty car meant for driving fun, but the Morgan Plus Four CX-T is designed for overland adventure.

The Plus Four CX-T is built on the CX-Generation platform launched in 2019 and underpins other models in the series. Morgan partnered with a company called Rally Raid UK, which is a company known for building Dakar race cars for the project.

The conversion involved fitting upgraded suspension, underbody and occupant protection, and a bunch of specialist equipment. The result is a vehicle that looks very cool and has legitimate all-train capability. Morgan plans to build only eight Plus Four CX-T models priced at £170,000 plus taxes.

