More Poco M3 5G specifications revealed

The Poco M3 5G smartphone is coming this week, the handset will be made official on the 19th of May and now we have some more information about the handsets.

The news comes in some tweets from Poco, the company has revealed that the device will feature a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution.

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay featuring DynamicSwitch that offers you a more flexible viewing experience!#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6Fbw91Pem7 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 14, 2021

They also revealed that the device will come with a 5000 mAh battery and that it will feature fast 18W charging.

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay featuring DynamicSwitch that offers you a more flexible viewing experience!#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6Fbw91Pem7 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 14, 2021

We will have full details on the new Poco M3 5G smartphone when it is made official later this week, including a full list of specifications.

Source Poco / Twitter, GSM Arena

Image Credit: Ishan Agarwal

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals