More OnePlus 9 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some more information on the new OnePlus 9 smartphone and some of its specifications.

The news comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo who has revealed that the OnePlus 9 will come with a 6.55 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 6.78 inch display with a QHD+ resolution and it will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handsets will both come with the same processor, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship, and one model will apparently feature a 4500 mAh battery.

These are the only details we know about the new OnePlus flagships smartphones, as soon as we get some more information on the handsets, we will let you guys know.

Source Weibo, MyFixGuide

