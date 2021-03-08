More iOS 14.5 Beta 3 and iOS 14.4 features revealed

Apple released iOS 14.5 Beta 3 last week and we have already has a look at this new beta and now we have another video from Zollotech.

The new video from Zollotech gives us a further look at Apple’s iOS 14.5 and also a look at the current iOS 14.4 release.

There are a number of new changes headed to the iPhone and iPad with this update, this includes some major privacy changes for apps and more.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 14.5 software update some time this month, as yet we do not have any details on the exact release date of the software, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

