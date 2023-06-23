More detais on the Volkswagen ID.7

The new Volkswagen ID.7 was made official a couple of months ago, the car is said to come with a range of up to 700 km and now Volkswagen has released some more information about the car.
In order to achieve this range of 700 km, which is high for an electric vehicle, Volkswagen had to focus on the aerodynamics of the car, and this makes a major difference to the car’s range.
“On electric vehicles, the wheels make a greater contribution to good aerodynamics, and we therefore focused on them in particular,” says Lansmann. “When designing the wheel rims, the primary focus was on the aerodynamics, which we also had to match to the cooling requirements of the brakes,” explains the expert. “The resultant wheel rims are more closed and therefore have especially good aerodynamic properties.” Flow simulations were also used when designing the tyre contours. This meant it was already possible to optimise variants with less good aerodynamic characteristics during the concept phase.
Other areas were also taken into account in the holistic aerodynamic development process. These include the functional openings at the front, for example, through which air flows to the radiators in the vehicle front end. In the ID.7, the air flow is actively controlled by a radiator roller blind in order to reduce the drag. The electrically operated roller blind opens only when targeted cooling of the power units and battery is required. At the rear, aerodynamic efficiency is ensured by the ideally shaped tailgate and the design of the diffuser and side separation edges.
You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen ID.7, as yet we still do not have any details on how much this new electric vehicle wilol retail for, as soon as we get somemmore information, we will let you know.
Source Volkswagen
