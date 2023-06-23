More detais on the Volkswagen ID.7

The new Volkswagen ID.7 was made official a couple of months ago, the car is said to come with a range of up to 700 km and now Volkswagen has released some more information about the car.

In order to achieve this range of 700 km, which is high for an electric vehicle, Volkswagen had to focus on the aerodynamics of the car, and this makes a major difference to the car’s range.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen ID.7, as yet we still do not have any details on how much this new electric vehicle wilol retail for, as soon as we get somemmore information, we will let you know.

Source Volkswagen



