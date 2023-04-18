Volkswagen ID.7 EV has a 700 km range

We previously saw some teaser photos of the new Volkswagen ID.7 EV and the car is now official and we have more details on this new electric vehicle. Volkswagen has revealed that this new EV will come with a range of 700 kilometers or 434 miles.

The new Volkswagen ID.7 comes with the latest technology including an augmented reality head-up display, a 15-inch infotainment screen, a new air conditioning system, and more certainly looks impressive from the photos.

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “The ID.7 sets new efficiency standards on the basis of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). We are aiming for a range of up to 700 kilometres

in accordance with WLTP. This is made possible by very good aerodynamics and by significantly increased efficiency in the areas of the powertrain and thermal management.”

The ID.7 is the first MEB model with a completely new, highly efficient drive generation. With 210 kW (286 PS), it is the most powerful and highest-torque electric drive motor in a Volkswagen ID. model so far. This power variant is used in the ID.7 independently of the chosen battery size. The power unit with the internal designation APP550 was developed together with Volkswagen Group Components in Kassel (Germany) and is also produced there.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID.7 electric vehicle over at Volkswagen at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source VW





