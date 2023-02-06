More details on the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport

Toyota unveiled their new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport SUV back in October of last year and now the carmaker has revealed more information about the car.

The new RAV4 GR Sport will be available with a choice of power options including a 2.5-liter hybrid electric or plug-in hybrid electric powertrain.

Year after year, Toyota has made sure the RAV4 keeps ahead of the game where customers’ tastes and preferences are concerned, adopting new technologies and design thinking to keep the car’s appeal and its capabilities up to the moment. The latest chapter in the RAV4 story is the new RAV4 GR SPORT, an addition to the range that comes with styling and equipment features that express sportiness and sophistication that are inspired by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing – the cradle of Toyota’s mission to create ever-better cars through motorsport.

The GR SPORT theme has already been successfully applied to a wide range of other Toyota models, ranging from Yaris, Yaris Cross, C-HR and Corolla to the mighty Hilux pick-up. The RAV4 now picks up the baton in its own inimitable style.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport over at the Toyota website at the linbk below.

Source Toyota





