Toyota RAV4 GR Sport SUV unveiled

Toyota is launching a new sportier version of their RAV4 SUV, the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport. This is the latest car in Toyota’s GR range and it comes with a range of upgrades over the standard car.

The Toyota RAV4 GR Sport comes with a choice of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models and it will come with various power options.

The GR SPORT treatment makes a bold style statement with the addition of piano black wheel arch trims, side mouldings and back door garnish. To the front there are more prominent fog light bezels with the same black G-mesh pattern as the grille and new front spoilers – finished in dark silver on the hybrid model and, with a different design appropriate to the powertrain, gunmetal grey on the plug-in hybrid. Discreet GR badging on the front grille and back door signify the sportier grade.

The new RAV4 GR SPORT is the first model to feature alloy wheels finished using a new, ultra-precise line-cutting technique. The 19-inch rims, fitted as standard, have a gloss black finish with fine bright machined pinstripe detailing that adds emphasis to their strong, five-double-spoke design.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport over at Toyota at the link below, it will be available in Europe in Q4 of 2022.

Source Toyota



