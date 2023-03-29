More details on the new Kia EV9

Kia has revealed some more information about its latest EV, the Kia EV9, the car will come with a range of up to 541 km and you will be able to charge it in 15 minutes for a range of 239 km using 800-volt fast charging.

The car will come with the latest technology including Kia’s HDP (Highway Driving Pilot) and more, you can find out more information about the car below.

Based on the game-changing Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 ensures athletic performance, complemented by a targeted all-electric range over 541 km2, according to the World harmonized Light vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP). Ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability enables the EV9 battery pack to be replenished with sufficient charge to power the vehicle for 239 km in approximately 15 minutes3.

Numerous technological breakthroughs include the Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, available in the Kia EV9 GT-line in the future, enabling conditional Level 3 autonomous driving in selected markets. It also introduces the Kia Connect Store, which enables customers to purchase digital features and services on demand, giving them the flexibility to choose the features they want and continuously upgrade the capability of the EV9 with Over the Air (OTA) updates at any time.

You can find out more information about the new Kia Ev9 over at the Kia website at the link below, the car will be available in Korea in Q2 and then in more countries later on.

Source Kia





