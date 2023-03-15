Kia EV9 EV SUV unveiled

Kia has unveiled its latest EV SUV, the Kia EV9 and the car comes with an interesting design, as yet there are no specifics on range or performance.

The carmaker has said that its flat-floor EV architecture provides third-row seating, which is designed to provide extra comfort.

The bold and confident visual presence of the EV9 is inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, which harnesses the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to deliver a harmonious whole. Kia’s designers have fused a unique combination of sleek, sculptural shapes and assured, assertive geometry to deliver a strikingly contemporary yet gracefully serene SUV.

“The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility,” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. “The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design.”

You can find out more details about the new Kia EV9 electric SUV over at the KIA website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much the car will retail for.

Source Kia





