More details on the new 2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV

Honda has revealed more details about its new 2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV ahead of its European launch, it is coming to Europe later this year and to the UK next year.

The 2021 Honda HR-V is powered by two compact, powerful electric motors that work alongside an Atkinson-cycle 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, a lithium-ion battery and it will come with 131 PS and 253 Nm of torque.

When designing and developing the latest generation HR-V, Honda engineers completely reimagined the popular compact-SUV from the ground up. Honda’s research found that modern consumers choose products not only on the basis of competent performance or appealing aesthetics, but also on how it integrates with their lives and whether the product fulfils their individual requirements.

As a result, the new-generation HR-V has a contemporary coupe-SUV body that achieves a desirable yet rare combination of premium and dynamic design and exceptional space efficiency. It embodies Honda’s new simple, clean, modern design philosophy already seen in recent new models, and successfully extends the brand’s reputation for quality, functionality and practicality.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV over at Honda at the link below, the car will start at £26,960 on the road in the UK.

Source Honda

