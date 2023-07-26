More details on the Audi Q6 e-tron prototype

Audi has released some more information and photos of the new Audi Q6 e-tron, this is one of the first models which are based on their new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) and the car is now being tested out by the media.

The Audi Q6 e-tron marks the beginning of the largest model initiative in Audi’s history. It is also the first model on the newly developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE). This technology platform, which is jointly developed by Audi and Porsche, is designed exclusively for electric vehicles. It is scalable to accommodate a wide range of models in the mid-size and luxury segments. The battery size and wheelbase of PPE vehicles are also scalable. This enables both SUV and CUV models with high floors possible, as well as flat-floor models such as the Sportback or Avant, which are part of the core segment of Audi’s range.

Given all these firsts, Audi is preparing the introduction of the model with all due care. As part of Audi’s communication campaign ahead of the model’s launch, the first Audi Q6 e-tron Experience event, a prototype drive, is now taking place. In this way, the brand with the four rings is revealing, at this very early stage, a glimpse into various areas of the vehicle’s technology and the work of the developer team. As a special feature of the event, which will take place over the next two weeks, media representatives will be invited to take a seat behind the wheel of the Audi Q6 e-tron prototype themselves and get a first impression of the way it drives. Audi experts will accompany them in the passenger seat to provide support with their expertise.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the final version of the new Audi Q6 e-tron, you can find out more information about the car over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi



