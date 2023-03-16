Audi Q6 e-tron prototype tested in the snow

Audi has revealed that they have been testing their new Audi Q6 e-tron prototype in the snow, the car is close to production prototype.

The new Audi Q6 e-tron prototype is shown with camouflage on the photos, we are looking forward to seeing the car’s final design.

The close-to-production Audi Q6 e-tron is just the beginning of the largest model offensive in the history of the brand with the four rings. Audi will introduce more than 20 new models by 2025 – more than 10 of which will be electric. The future Q6 e-tron model series marks the inauguration of e-mobility at the Ingolstadt headquarters. An in-house battery assembly facility underpins Audi’s commitment to electric mobility.

Curves and corners in the cold: Audi is currently putting the production-oriented Q6 e-tron prototype through its paces in the far north of Europe under strict safety regulations. The future model series is the first to be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform. With its 800-volt electrical system, powerful and efficient electric motors, an innovative battery and charging management system, and a newly developed electronics architecture, the production-oriented Q6 e-tron prototype marks the next major step in the electrification and digitalization of Audi’s model range.

The upcoming Q6 e-tron model series, which comes in SUV and Sportback body variants, represents sustainable production, the upskilling of the workforce at the Ingolstadt site, and the electric future of the company. Audi is transforming at an increasing pace into a leading provider of connected, fully electric premium mobility. And it is doing so on strong economic foundations: The Audi Group closed the 2022 fiscal year with record results.

As yet there are no details on when the new Audi Q6 e-tron prototype will launch as a production car, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Audi





