More details on iOS 16.6 (Video)

Last week Apple released their second beta of iOS 16.6 to developers, they also released a new public beta to public beta testers, we previously saw some video of the software in action and now we have another video.

The latest video is from Zollotech and it gives us some more details on what is coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.6 software update, Apple also released IPadOS 16.6 last week and watchOS 9.6 plus some more betas.

As we can see from the video this new software update will bring some new minor features to the iPhone. The update will mainly come with a range of performance improvements and some bug fixes for the iPhone.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 16.6 software update some time this month, exactly when this will happen is not known as yet, we should have some more details on this soon. They are also holding their 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference this week, the Keynote starts today and we are going to finally find out some official details on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

We are expecting the first betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to be released this week, the final version of the software will not be released until later in the year, probably some time in September along with the new iPhone 15.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



