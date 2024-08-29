More Details on iOS 18.1 Beta 3

Apple has recently released the iOS 18.1 developer beta 3, offering developers a glimpse into the latest features and improvements. This update is part of a larger rollout that encompasses various Apple operating systems, including iPadOS 18.1 Beta 3, macOS 15.1 Beta 3, tvOS 15 Beta 8, visionOS 2 Beta 8, and watchOS 11 Beta 7. These updates aim to enhance the user experience across Apple’s diverse range of devices.

Introducing the Cleanup Tool for Effortless Photo Editing

One of the most notable additions in iOS 18.1 Beta 3 is the Cleanup Tool for photo editing. This innovative feature allows users to effortlessly remove unwanted objects from their photos using intuitive tap, scrub, and brush options. By simplifying the photo editing process, the Cleanup Tool makes it more accessible and efficient for users to achieve their desired results without the need for complex editing software.

Tap option: Quickly remove small objects with a single tap

Scrub option: Easily erase larger objects by scrubbing over them

Brush option: Precisely remove specific areas using a brush tool

Expanded Notification Summarization for Better Organization

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 also introduces an expanded Notification Summarization feature. Previously limited to mail and messages, this feature now supports a wider range of apps, including social media and third-party messaging platforms. By summarizing notifications from various sources, users can stay organized and focused, reducing the clutter and distractions caused by numerous individual notifications.

Summarizes notifications from multiple apps in a single view

Helps users prioritize important notifications and minimize distractions

Supports popular social media and messaging apps

iOS 18.0: Focusing on Performance Enhancements

While iOS 18.1 Beta 3 introduces new features, iOS 18.0 is nearing its final release and primarily focuses on performance improvements. Set for a mid to late-September release, iOS 18.0 includes minor tweaks and optimizations to enhance the overall user experience. Apple is expected to make the final version available around September 16th, ensuring that users can benefit from a stable and refined operating system.

Updates Across the Apple Ecosystem

In addition to iOS 18.1 Beta 3, Apple has released updates for various other operating systems. iPadOS 18.1 Beta 3 and macOS 15.1 Beta 3 are now available for developers, offering similar improvements and new features tailored to their respective devices. tvOS 15 Beta 8 and visionOS 2 Beta 8 are also part of this release cycle, providing updates for Apple TV and augmented reality devices. Furthermore, watchOS 11 Beta 7 is expected to be released soon, completing the suite of updates across Apple’s ecosystem.

As these updates progress through the beta testing phase, Apple will continue to refine the features and address any issues identified by developers and beta testers. The final release of iOS 18.1 is anticipated for mid to late October, bringing new Apple intelligence features and further enhancements to the user experience.

The latest beta releases from Apple, including iOS 18.1 Beta 3, demonstrate the company’s commitment to continuously improving its operating systems and delivering innovative features to its users. With the introduction of the Cleanup Tool for photo editing and the expansion of Notification Summarization, users can look forward to a more efficient and streamlined experience on their Apple devices. As the updates progress toward their final releases, users can expect a polished and feature-rich ecosystem that enhances productivity and enjoyment across all Apple platforms.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



