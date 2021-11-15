More details about the 2022 Audi A8

The 2022 Audi A8 was made official a couple of weeks ago and now Audi has revealed more information about the car.

Audi has revealed some more information about the interior and its range of features and technology, the car comes with the latest Audi technology.

“The interior must appeal to all of the senses and be comfortable. In addition, customers in the luxury segment expect us to offer the latest technologies, especially in the areas of safety, lighting and infotainment,” says Peter Dlab, technical project manager for the Audi A8. One example is the relaxation seat in the back of the A8 L888Audi A8 L: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 10.8–8.2 (21.8–28.7 US mpg); Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 248–187 (399.1–300.9 g/mi) ))), which offers numerous adjustment options and a footrest on the back of the front passenger seat. Passengers can use it to have the bottoms of their feet warmed and massaged to various degrees. The Air Quality Package improves the quality of the air inside the vehicle. The combination filter in the four-zone automatic climate control system captures most of the gases and particulate matter. It also contributes to rendering allergens and microorganisms harmless. These are therefore features that invite passengers to both work and relax.

In the updated Audi A8, digital Matrix LED headlights use DMD technology – DMD stands for digital micromirror device. Each headlight has approximately 1.3 million micromirrors that break down the light of a particularly powerful LED into tiny pixels. This allows it to be controlled with a high level of precision and resolution. The lane and orientation lighting for highways emits a carpet of light that illuminates the driver’s own lane particularly brightly. Above all, this orientation light helps drivers intuitively stay in their lane at road construction sites. The enhanced A8 also comes standard with digital OLED taillights. OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode.

You can find out more information about the new 2022 Audi A8 over ay Audi’s website at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals