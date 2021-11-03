Marvel Morbius movie premiers January 28, 2022 starring Jared Leto as Michael Morbius

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming Morbius movie based on the Marvel Comics character Morbius, the Living Vampire. The Morbius movie will premiere in theatre screens worldwide early next year from January 28, 2022 and stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa, written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, and stars Jared Leto as Michael Morbius . “Suffering from a rare blood disease, Michael Morbius tries a dangerous cure that afflicts him with a form of vampirism.”

“The line between hero and villain will be broken. One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Morbius is scheduled to be released on January 28, 2022, delayed from an initial July 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source : Sony

