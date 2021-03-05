Zombieland Headshot Fever VR shooter announced by Sony

A new virtual reality shooter game has been unveiled by Sony Pictures Entertainment inspired by the Zombieland​ films. Zombieland Headshot Fever will be launching on the Oculus Quest, Rift, SteamVR, Viveport during the spring months of 2021 and later on the PlayStation VR platform.

“In Zombieland​ VR: Headshot Fever, you’ll survive ferocious zombies and enjoy the dystopian humour of Zombieland as Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock train you to run the fastest, most dangerous zombie-killing race course ever devised – the Zombieland Invitational!

‘Zombieland: Headshot Fever’ combines classic arcade light-gun shooting with split-second racing mechanics. Two quick headshots turn the world slow, giving players more time to rack up combos, get faster times and claw their way to the top of the leaderboards with awesome weapons, powerful upgrades and head-popping, clock-stopping, zombie-killing arcade action!”

Source : Sony

