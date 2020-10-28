Mophie Juice Pack Connect detachable battery system unveiled

Today Mophie has launched its new flagship, Juice Pack Connect modular charging system designed for Apple’s new magnetic charging range as well as Samsung and Google smartphones. Priced at $80 the Juice Pack connect contains a 5,000mAh battery and allows users to carry up to 70% extra battery life with them. Using the Juice Pack Connect, users can easily charge their phone on demand using the detachable battery, watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“Experience a new way to charge with the juice pack connect. Attach the juice pack connect in place when low on battery and slide off when you’re done. This video shows you how to install mophie’s juice pack connect on any compatible smartphone The juice pack connect offers on demand charging with the convenience of a removable battery.”

“The juice pack connect demonstrates mophie’s deep commitment to the performance and convenience of mobile power,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at ZAGG Brands. “And it does so in a design that works with any Qi-enabled smartphone, with or without a lightweight protective case. In today’s mobile world, the juice pack connect allows users to do more of everything they love with their smartphone, from talking and watching, to listening and viewing.”

– Qi-Enabled Compatibility – any Qi-enabled smartphone is compatible with the juice pack connect, including the latest Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones.

– Case Friendly – the juice pack connect can wirelessly charge through lightweight cases.

– Simple to Operate – an easy-to-use connect anchor system makes using and removing the juice pack connect simple. Just attach the anchor, slide on the battery, and charge on demand.

– Power When You Need It – quickly slide on the juice pack when low on power and slide it off when done. There’s never any extra bulk on your phone.

– Wireless Charging – the juice pack connect wirelessly charges your phone and can be recharged wirelessly with any Qi-enabled pad or stand.

– Versatile USB-C Port – charge the juice pack connect or another device using the same USB-C port.

– Connect Stand Included – prop up your phone or get a secure hold while on-the-go.

Source : Mophie

