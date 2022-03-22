Moon Knight “Summon the Suit” TV Series trailer starring Oscar Isaac

Marvel Entertainment has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Moon Knight TV series that will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service later this month and will be available to watch from March 30, 2022 onwards. Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name the latest Marvel TV series is the sixth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and stars Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector or otherwise known as Moon Knight.

The Moon Knight storyline revolves around a mercenary suffering from dissociative identity disorder, with Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy also starring. Marc Spector suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple identities, such as Steven Grant.

Moon Knight TV Series

“Moon Knight (Marc Spector) is a fictional superhero character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, the character first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32 (August 1975). Moon Knight has no supernatural abilities beyond occasional visions of mystical insight. He relies on athletic ability, intelligence, advanced technology, and expert combat skills. For a time in the comics Moon Knight’s strength and resiliency to injury could reach superhuman levels depending on the phases of the moon, but this ability later vanished.”

Source : Marvel

