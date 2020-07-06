Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Summer Seasonal Event

Yuri Araujo Manager, Social Media and Community at Capcom has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the upcoming Summer Seasonal Event and the arrival of the legendary “Blazing Black Dragon” Alatreon.

“Hunters, gear up and get ready for one of the most intense and dynamic hunts in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Before we get into the details of this meaty update, we want to thank you for your patience and support our development team adapted to developing, testing and launching a game update during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Our free Title Update #4 was originally slated to launch this May, but now we’ve finally set its release date to July 9 at 00:00 UTC (that’s July 8 at 5:00pm PDT / 1:00am BST).

While Alatreon is the primary focus of Title Update #4, we’re also preparing a few extra special events, coming in the next few weeks.

The first one to look out for is the Sizzling Spice Fest, our Summer Seasonal Event, which will take place in the Seliana Gathering Hub. This lively event will feature lots of feathers, meat dishes and various monster-themed gear for you to craft. And as usual, you’ll be able to craft a new Armor Set, Layered Armor, Palico Gear, Weapon Pendants, and more! Sizzling Spice Fest will run from July 21 at 5:00pm PDT (1:00am BST) through August 6 at 4:59pm PDT (12:59am BST).”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals