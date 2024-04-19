QuietEye 1132P mono scope with precision optics

With the QuietEye 1132P Mono Scope, you’re not just observing; you’re immersing yourself in a world of enhanced clarity and precision. Whether you’re a seasoned outdoor enthusiast or a curious beginner, this monocular is designed to elevate your viewing experiences to new heights. As you gaze through the lens, you’ll be amazed at how the 11x magnification brings even the most distant subjects into sharp focus, revealing details that would be impossible to discern with the naked eye. From the majestic sweep of a vast landscape to the delicate features of a tiny bird perched on a faraway branch, every view is rendered with stunning clarity and definition.

The 32mm objective diameter of the QuietEye 1132P ensures optimal light collection, making it your perfect companion in low-light conditions. Imagine being out in nature at dawn or dusk, when the world is bathed in a soft, ethereal glow. With this monocular, you’ll be able to peer into the shadowy depths of a forest or across a misty meadow, picking out details that would be lost to the human eye alone. Whether you’re watching a herd of deer grazing in the early morning light or tracking the flight of an owl as it silently hunts in the twilight, the QuietEye 1132P will help you see the world in a whole new way.

Pre-launch early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $269 or £217 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the most frustrating things about using a monocular or binoculars is the way that even the slightest tremor of your hands can ruin your view, turning a crisp, clear image into a blurry, shaky mess. But with the QuietEye 1132P, you can forget about that problem entirely. Thanks to its advanced stabilization technology, this monocular ensures a steady, clear image no matter what your environment. Whether you’re tracking a bird in flight, zeroing in on a distant star cluster, or trying to get a closer look at a faraway mountain peak, the QuietEye 1132P’s stability makes it ideal for all kinds of dynamic outdoor activities, from hunting and birdwatching to stargazing and scenic photography.

In today’s connected world, sharing experiences is just as important as living them. That’s why the QuietEye 1132P is designed to integrate seamlessly with your smartphone, transforming your mobile device into an advanced viewing screen. With the help of the included smartphone adapter, you can easily attach your phone to the monocular, allowing you to capture stunning photos and videos of whatever you’re looking at. Imagine being able to share a breathtaking sunset over a mountain range with your friends and family, or posting a close-up video of a rare bird to your social media accounts. With the QuietEye 1132P, the possibilities are endless.

But the QuietEye 1132P isn’t just about sharing your experiences with others. It’s also about enhancing your own viewing experience in every way possible. The optimized optical path of this monocular minimizes color deviation and chromatic aberration, ensuring that the images you see are not only crystal-clear but also true-to-life in terms of color accuracy. And with additional features like UV and polarizing filters to protect your eyes and improve visual comfort, plus a macro anti-shake function for close-up explorations, the QuietEye 1132P is truly a monocular designed with your needs in mind.

If the QuietEye 1132P campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the QuietEye 1132P model scope with precision optics project study the promotional video below.

Speaking of design, the QuietEye 1132P is crafted with the user in mind from top to bottom. If you wear glasses, you know how frustrating it can be to try to use a monocular or binoculars that don’t accommodate your eyewear. But the QuietEye 1132P features thoughtful adjustments to the frame thickness, allowing you to use it comfortably for extended periods without having to take your glasses off. And with its standardized size and lightweight construction, this monocular is easy to handle and carry with you wherever your adventures may take you.

In essence, the QuietEye 1132P Mono Scope is more than just a tool for viewing; it’s a gateway to experiencing the vibrant, detailed world around you with ease and precision. Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors, marveling at the night sky, or simply trying to get a closer look at the beauty that surrounds us every day, this monocular is your ticket to a breathtaking visual journey. So why wait? Embrace the power of the QuietEye 1132P and start seeing the world in a whole new way today!

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the model scope with precision optics, jump over to the official QuietEye 1132P crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



