Monitor your focus and productivity with the FOCI 2 biosensor and app from $89

If you are looking for a cutting-edge way to monitor your focus and productivity on a daily basis, the FOCI 2 biosensor and phone app created by researchers based in Cambridge in the United Kingdom may be worth more investigation. Specifically designed to help you achieve more with less effort the FOCI 2 can help train yourself to enter your peak flow state, helping you remove distractions and suffer less stress and fatigue in the process.

FOCI 2 allows you to track when you are focused, calm, distracted, fatigued or stressed throughout the day, allowing you to make small adjustments to help improve your productivity easily. Using the companion smartphone application you can track your work sessions viewing detailed productivity statistics of your working habits and patterns to understand how you can focus more intently and increase your productivity. Why waste your time on unproductive work when you are tired, stressed or fatigued?

Stay focused and find your flow

With FOCI 2 you can learn to control your focus while you are working gaining the intuition to direct your executive functions on a daily basis and train them to help you get enter your perfect flow state quicker and for longer and be more productive to help you reach your peak mental performance. Using FOCI 2 you can tune out distraction and understand the chaos happening inside your brain, bringing it under control with biofeedback training.

If like me you have a tendency to procrastinate you can learn to build an ‘if’ trigger and ‘then’ responses using researched psychological techniques. Enabling you to sustain longer periods of focus and easily cope with fatigue and stress more effectively with the right countermeasures. Allowing you to reach peak mental flow when needed to produce the best work possible during the day. As well as learn how your emotions affect your performance to help you perfect your flow.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $89 or £67 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the FOCI 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the FOCI 2 flow and productivity tracker project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the biosensor to help you stay focused, jump over to the official FOCI 2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

