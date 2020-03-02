If you are searching for a smart way to monitor your indoor and outdoor plants you may be interested in the Verdmo wireless soil moisture sensor priced at just $99. The small moisture sensor has been created to provide notifications directly to your Android or iOS smartphone when your lawn, garden or potted plant requires watering.

Not only that but it can also save water by reducing the amount you use by up to 40% say it’s creators. “When we set out we knew we wanted to make something that delivered accurate results, would last, look good and be easy to use. The result was VERDMO. Three sensors to ensure accurate results, built locally in North America for quality, and designed to be easy to use. Throw in AA batteries, download the app and connect it to your Wi-Fi. That’s it. VERDMO is built to help you save your lawn, money and water.”

Features of the Verdmo indoor and outdoor wireless moisture sensor include :

– Moisture & Temperature.

– iOS & Android Apps.

– Notifications.

– Runs on AA Batteries.

– Indoor & Outdoor.

– Potted Plants. Lawns. Gardens.

– 3 Sensors for Increased Accuracy.

– Notifies When to Water.

– Wi-Fi. 2.4Ghz.

– Connect Multiple Units.

– Decrease Water Usage (up to 40%)

Source : Verdmo

