Zens modular wireless charger



If you are in the market for a wireless charger you may be interested in the range of modular wireless charging components available from Zens. The wireless charger range allows you to build your perfect charging station for all your mobile devices, watches earbuds and accessories. Prices start from €40 and combination modules are also available allowing you to charge both your smartphone and watch simultaneously from one stand.

Zens has three different main charging stations available. For $122 the Modular Dual Wireless Charger, offering a flat pad capable of charging two devices at once at up to 15W each as well as the $85 Modular Stand Wireless Charger and a single 15w charger the $73 and aptly named Modular Single Wireless Charger.

“With the Modular Series, you can choose your main station charger from a range of three designs then simply adapt and build your perfect charging combination, to suit your home and your charging needs. Zens offers you a high quality product range of wireless charging transmitters and receivers. Simply (re)charge your smartphone, smartwatch or any other mobile device using the Qi standard. Get rid of messy wires and inconvenient adapters, whether at home, in the office or on the go.”

Source : Zen : Verge

