SMILE modular shelf made from recycled chopsticks hits Kickstarter

SMILE is a new modular shelving unit constructed entirely of chopsticks, each shelf is made from 4,276 recycle chopsticks and offer a minimalist and eco-friendly design. Launched by Kickstarter the campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal would still 54 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available from $59 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during January 2021. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique shelving unit with sustainability in mind.

“SMĪLE is the proof that eco-friendly minimalism can look beautiful and be durable. And become the furniture that suits your home and office. By ensuring sustainable design practices and relying on a circular economy, each SMĪLE shelf is carbon negative — gathering the raw materials and building your shelf stores more CO2 from the environment than it takes to make and deliver it!”

“Sustainability is an achievable goal. And there are easy, practical ways in which you can make a difference. In your environment. In your city. In your home. By recycling 4,276 chopsticks into your new SMĪLE shelf, you’re storing around 6.5 kg of CO2 that otherwise would’ve been released into the atmosphere. That’s the equivalent of charging your phone every day for nearly 3 years! By reutilizing this chopstick waste, you increase the sustainable management of forests and the environment, as you prove that we do not need to cut down trees or use plastics for furniture.”

Source : Kickstarter

