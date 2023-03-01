GrabShell Transformable modular programmable keyboard

If you are searching for a more versatile programmable keyboard that can be adapted to your everyday demands whatever you may be doing with your computer. You might be interested in the flexible GrabShell Transformable Keyboard which is now available to preorder and features a toggle switch, joystick, scroll wheel, trackball and more. The keyboard has been designed to be used either wired or wirelessly and features a rechargeable 2000mAh battery and is compatible with macOS and Windows.

The GrabShell Transformable Keyboard can be programmed to suit your exact requirements and features a mechanical keyboard with original keycaps and a modular transformable design that allows you to customise its layout to suit your needs.

Programmable keyboard

“Introducing the world’s rarest transformable keyboard – the perfect device for engineers who value a sense of ownership. Not only is it highly customizable and programmable for optimal usability, but it also integrates various features like joysticks and trackballs into one convenient package. But the real showstopper is the opening mechanism, which is sure to impress even the most skeptical of onlookers. If you’re looking for a unique and impressive keyboard that can do it all, look no further than our transformable keyboard.”

GrabShell

“Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the modern computer experience, dotBravo Co’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the GrabShell Keyboard available on February 22. For a limited time only, dotBravo will be offering a special pre-order price of only $299 including shipping (US only), a $100 discount from the regular price of $399 (excluding shipping). Inventory will not last long, so hurry while supplies last!”

“The GrabShell Keyboard by dotBravo Co – the transformable, fully programmable, mechanical, compact, handheld keyboard that is changing the face of the modern computing experience. Envisioned by engineers, for engineers, gamers, IT professionals, coders, and everyone in between, the GrabShell keyboard combines the best of both worlds to create the perfect transforming keyboard for any situation.”

Source : GS





