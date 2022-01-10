Hella Switch mechanical toggle switch USB hub

If like me you have plenty of USB cables charging different devices from Raspberry Pi devices and projects to your phone, you may be interested in the retro-styled USB hub Hella Switch. Offering a mechanical toggle switch USB control capable of switching on and off up to 6 different USB devices.

The USB hub with independent control switches is now available via Kickstarter and takes inspiration from cockpit controls providing a satisfying mechanical click when you turn on off your desired USB device. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Ever wondering, there are always something is missing on your table. You only, favorite, working/personal/gaming space, are always full of electronic devices. And you need power source to power your babies up. Heavily inspired by the satisfying mechanical toggle switch, seen on movies and other source. The flipping of the toggle switch is always so powerful, so inspiring. Hella switch might not look like much, but what is more important, are that is it and things within.”

USB hub with mechanical switches

If the Hella Switch crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the Hella Switch mechanical toggle switch USB control project view the promotional video below.

“Individual control switches are the first thing we come up with! To make the flipping switch move achievable. Result? 6 ways to individually control every USB port’s power and connection.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the mechanical toggle switch USB hub control, jump over to the official Hella Switch crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

