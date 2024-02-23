Modular coffee scales for the perfect brew $99

If you’re passionate about coffee, you know that the secret to a perfect cup lies in the details. The WeighMaster coffee scale is a testament to that belief, offering coffee enthusiasts and professional baristas a high-precision tool to elevate their brewing process. This scale is not just about measuring; it’s about achieving a consistent, flavorful experience with every pour.

The WeighMaster’s design is a standout, providing a modular system that grows with your coffee journey. You can customize your scale, which means your coffee station stays uncluttered, without the need for multiple gadgets. The multi-display feature is particularly useful, allowing for a collaborative brewing experience that’s enjoyable for both novices and seasoned experts.

Early bird tier pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $99 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

For those just starting out, the WeighMaster is a friendly guide, offering step-by-step instructions to get you brewing like a pro in no time. More experienced coffee makers will find the Mirror-Brewing Mode invaluable for replicating sophisticated techniques. The Coffee-Water Ratio Mode takes the guesswork out of proportions, and for those looking to have a little fun while improving their skills, the Flow Practice Mode and Brewing Games are perfect.

Modular coffee scales

Achieving consistency in your brew is crucial, and the WeighMaster is designed to help you do just that. With its dynamic brewing curves and precise weighing system, you can be confident that your coffee will taste great every time. The scale’s all-metal construction and Weight Calibration feature speak to its accuracy and durability. It’s also equipped with modes specifically for espresso machines, making it a versatile addition to any coffee setup.

The WeighMaster isn’t just built to perform; it’s built to last. Its dust and water-resistant body ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use, while the replaceable modules make it a sustainable choice for the environmentally conscious. The scale’s sleek design will complement any space, embodying both modernity and timelessness.

If the WeighMaster campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the WeighMaster modular coffee scales project take in the promotional video below.

This scale is a celebration of the art of coffee brewing. It’s crafted for those who appreciate every step of the coffee-making process, from selecting the beans to savoring the final sip. The WeighMaster isn’t just a piece of equipment; it’s a companion on your quest for the perfect cup of coffee.

For anyone serious about their coffee, the WeighMaster coffee scale is an essential tool. It seamlessly combines functionality, precision, and style to help you master the art of coffee brewing. With the WeighMaster, you can indulge in the taste of passion with every cup you craft.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the modular coffee scales, jump over to the official WeighMaster crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

