Modius Balanced DAC now available for $199

Schiit has made available their new Modius Balanced DAC this month priced at $199. Created to provide users with a bigger, balanced-output Modi with super-high performance and even better versatility. The Modius Balanced DAC can be connected to any computer or streamer or tablet, TV, CD player, or any other sources to deliver exceptional sound.

Features of the Modius Balanced DAC :

– High Performance DAC and USB – Modius features Schiit’s exclusive Unison USB™ interface, which provides plug-and-play compatibility with virtually any modern device. Combined with the AKM AK4493 D/A converter and dedicated balanced and single-ended output stages with DC-coupled output, Modius provides exceptional performance for a very low price.

– Class-Leading Versatility – Plug Modius into virtually any computer or streamer with the included USB cable and you’re ready to go. Or, choose optical, coaxial, or AES digital sources and use the included wall power supply. Or, if you want to connect your phone or tablet—something that needs very low power draw—again, use the included wall power supply to eliminate dreaded “draws too much power” errors. That’s right—Modius accepts pretty much any input you can throw at it!

– Perfect Pair with Asgard 3, Jotunheim, and Lyr 3 – Modius has exactly the same footprint as our popular mid-sized amp series. If you’re looking for more connectivity than the internal cards provide, Modius is a perfect pair. Don’t have one of our amps? No worries, Modius works great with virtually anything!

– Designed and Built in California – By “designed and built in California” this is what we mean: the vast majority of the total production cost of Modius—chassis, boards, transformers, assembly, etc—goes to US companies manufacturing in the US. Our chassis are made minutes from our facility. Our PCBs are done just over the hill from us. Yes, the wall-warts aren’t made here, but there’s some give and take at this price point.

– 2-Year Warranty and 15-Day Returns – Modius is covered by a limited warranty that covers parts and labor for two years. And, if you don’t like your Modius, you can still send it back for a refund, minus 15% restocking fee, within 15 days of receiving your DAC.

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Schiit website where the Modius Balanced DAC is now available to purchase price at $199.

Source : Schiit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals