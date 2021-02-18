Modded M1 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Pro (Video)

Apple’s M1 powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are very similar devices, they have the same processor, although the MacBook Pro has a fan for extra cooling. Now we have a comparison of a modded M1 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Pro.

The M1 MacBook air has had some additional thermal pads added to the device which should help with the cooling of the processor. This should increase its performance, lets find out what happens in this new video from Max Tech.

As we can see from the video the extra cooling on the M1 MacBook Air has increased it performance, although it will actually make the bottom of the device run hotter than without the modification.

There is quite a difference in the temperature between the two devices, you would not want to use the modded MacBook Air on your lap.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

