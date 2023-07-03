More watchOS 10 features revealed (Video)

Apple recently released their second beta of watchOS 10 to developers, this update will bring a wide range of new features and various design changes to the Apple Watch, it is expected to be released later this year.

Now we get to find out some more details on some of the new features that are coming to the Apple Watch in a new video from MacRumors, let’s find out about some of the top new features that will be available in this software update.

As we can see from the video there are quite a few changes and new features coming to the Apple Watch with this software update, this includes the new Smart Stack for widgets, you will be able to add up to eight of your favorite widgets to this Smart Stack, which is designed to give you quick access to your apps.

There is also a range of new design changes for various existing apps with many getting new features and more, plus the Control Center is also getting an update and there are some new watch faces as well.

We are expecting Apple to release this new watchOS 10 software update in September along with a new Apple Watch, we should also get iOS 17 and the iPhone 15 smartphones at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors



