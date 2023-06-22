watchOS 10 beta 2 released to developers

Earlier we heard about iOS 17 beta 2 and iPadOS 17 beta 2 and now we have details on another new beta that Apple has released to developers, watchOS 10 beta 2. This new beta comes two weeks after the first beta and it brings some new features and updates.

Apple’s watchOS 10 will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes a number of design changes for the user interface on the Apple Watch, plus updates for many of the apps and of course additional features.

Some of the new features coming to the Apple Watch in watchOS 10 include a new Smart Stack for widgets, you will be able to choose up to eight Widgets for the smart stack and the widgets will be more Interactive. There are also updates for Fitness tracking on the Apple Watch including the ability to track your FTP in cycling during a workout and more.

The new watchOS 10 beta 2 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. Apple is expected to release watchOS 10 later this year along with the new Apple Watch, this is expected to happen in September and we should see the new iPhone 15 and iOS 17 at the same time. As soon as we get some details on when the watchOS 10 software update will land, we will let you know.

Source Apple



