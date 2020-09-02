Mobility Wall stand-up massage system for your home

A new doorway massage system has been developed enabling you to carry out a self massage from home. The “revolutionary” foam rolling and self-massage system, fits securely in any doorway and as this month launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal.

Early bird pledges are available from $79 or roughly £60, offering a 47% discount off the recommended retail price. Worldwide delivery is expected to take place before the end of the year.

The Small Ball – This massage head allows for a smooth relaxing home massage to iron out muscles relieving tension and stress. The small diameter makes it easy to target smaller muscle groups like the neck, low back and shoulders.

The Large Ball – With its larger diameter and smooth textured surface, the large ball is ideal for targeting larger muscle groups like the mid back, chest/shoulder, glute/hamstring and psoas.

The fork attachment is not only great to use on the back of your neck but also around the Achilles’ tendon and along your hamstring. The prongs of the fork can be utilized to target and relieve tension in any major muscle group.

The Bullet – This advanced attachment is great for micro-targeting massaging high tension areas in the body. Use this head to reach difficult locations on your body like alongside your spine, the calves, between your toes and the bottom of your foot.

Source : Kickstarter

