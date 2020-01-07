Netgear Nighthawk M5 mobile router showcased at CES 2020

During CES 2020 this week Netgear has unveiled their new Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router (MR5200), which has also won a CES 2020 Innovation Honoree award. The Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router is designed to provide faster internet speeds with low latency over WiFi 6 and 5G.

“These two technologies combine to keep the entire family’s devices connected to 5G over the WiFi 6 network with the capability to stream HD video or play online games simultaneously — great for parents to keep their little ones connected and entertained while shuttling them about town. The Nighthawk M5 mobile router is also perfect for mobile business staff on the go, from commuters to road warriors – a secure, reliable and personal WiFi connection, essential to carrying out your daily activities. The Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router is designed to deliver a mobile lifestyle at its fullest potential or to be used as an alternative or backup option for home internet with the gigabit Ethernet port.”

Features of the Netgear Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router include :

– Incredible Speed — 5G blazing fast Mobile Broadband Internet, delivering ground-breaking download speeds up to 4Gbps.

– WiFi 6 Technology — Allow more devices to connect and stream simultaneously, without impacting speed or reliability. With increased capacity, you get faster speeds for high-end video streaming on your smartphones, tablets, and computers.

– Fixed Wireless Options — Bring revolutionary 5G connection to your home or office using the Gigabit Ethernet Port. Simply connect your 5G Mobile Router to your existing home router, and bring 5G speeds into your home network and all your devices.

– Secure and Reliable Network — Avoid the risks of public WiFi with VPN pass-through support and password protection.

“At NETGEAR we believe in pioneering a new generation of connectivity and the key technologies leading the charge are WiFi 6 and 5G, which will fundamentally change the way we work, live and adopt digital experiences. The Nighthawk M5 combines the power of these two wireless technologies and provides an option for advanced connectivity in a mobile environment,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “We are thrilled that Consumer Technology Association has recognized this achievement by awarding the Nighthawk M5 mobile router as an Innovations Honoree.”

Source: Netgear

