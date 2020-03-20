MiniSwitch EDC key chain pen

The independent CNC machine workshop run by Kristoph Krisjans taken to Kickstarter to launch their latest creation the pocket size pen aptly named the MiniSwitch. Watch the demonstration video below to more about the compact pen which transforms from a small form factor to a full-size writing pen in just two seconds.

With still 26 days remaining on its campaign the MiniSwitch, has already raised over $45,000 thanks to over 800 backers and early bird pledges are now available via Kickstarter from $37 or £32 with worldwide delivery expected to take place during July 2020.

“We run our independent CNC machining workshop and all products are made locally to guarantee the best quality and precise delivery time. The feedback has been amazing and today we are truly excited to show you our newest creation. Designed to be as small as possible while keeping all the functionality and convenience of a full size pen. Born from a simple everyday need to always have a pen by your side without creating a bulk. “

“When designing the miniswitch™ our main goal was to make no compromises that would affect the writing. Most of the small size pens on the market are made only for quick notes and short time writing periods. miniswitch™ is made to feel comfortable in your hand no matter where you will use it- writing all day in the office or making quick notes on the go! Finding the right cartridge was crucial since the pen requires super small size and toughness. miniswitch™ is equipped with Schmidt MegaLine 620M pressurised ink refill which will write upside-down; in zero gravity; on wet or greasy paper, and in extreme temperatures. In simple words- it won’t let you down!”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals