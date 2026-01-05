Mistral 8B : Can a Small Mistral AI Model Correctly Build a Web Site Front End?

Can artificial intelligence really hold its own in the world of coding? With the rise of AI models designed to assist developers, it’s a question worth exploring. Below, Will Lamerton breaks down how Mistral’s 8 billion parameter model, Ministral 3, performed during a two-hour experiment to build the front-end of an Airbnb clone. The results? A fascinating mix of potential and pitfalls. From generating React components to debugging code, Ministral 3 showcased its ability to handle real-world tasks, but not without revealing some critical limitations. This overview dives into the experiment, offering a closer look at whether AI like Ministral 3 is ready to step up as a reliable coding companion.

In this coding guide, you’ll discover how Ministral 3 tackled key challenges, such as creating property listings with mock data, managing navigation, and applying Tailwind CSS for styling. You’ll also learn where the model stumbled, like struggling to maintain context over complex tasks or relying on outdated commands. Whether you’re a developer curious about AI’s role in software development or just intrigued by the idea of building an Airbnb clone in hours, this guide offers insights into the evolving capabilities of AI coding models. The question remains: is this the future of coding, or just a stepping stone?

Ministral 3 Coding Test

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Ministral 3, an 8 billion parameter AI model, was tested by building the front-end of an Airbnb-like property rental website, showcasing its potential as a coding assistant.

The model excelled in generating project briefs, creating React components, managing state with mock data, and debugging code, making it useful for smaller projects and learning purposes.

Key tools used in the experiment included Next.js, Tailwind CSS, Shad CN, and Nanocoder, with the final output featuring basic functionality like property listings, navigation, and a mock booking flow.

Challenges included difficulty maintaining context in extended tasks, frequent errors in imports and dependencies, reliance on outdated commands, and slower performance compared to advanced models.

Ministral 3 is not yet a replacement for professional developers but shows promise as an accessible AI tool for debugging and smaller-scale coding tasks, with potential for significant improvements in the near future.

Project Overview

The experiment focused on creating a functional front-end for a property rental website using Ministral 3. The scope was limited to front-end development, excluding backend implementation. The tools used for this project included:

Next.js , a React-based framework, for development.

, a React-based framework, for development. Tailwind CSS for styling and layout design.

for styling and layout design. Shad CN for pre-built UI components.

for pre-built UI components. Nanocoder, an open source coding assistant, for additional support.

Mock data was employed to simulate dynamic content, and an iterative development process was adopted to refine the output progressively. The task was divided into distinct phases to streamline the workflow:

Drafting a project brief to outline objectives and requirements.

Setting up the development environment with the necessary tools and dependencies.

Creating React components for the website’s user interface.

Implementing navigation and managing state using mock data.

The primary goal was to assess Ministral 3’s ability to handle real-world coding tasks, from generating boilerplate code to debugging and resolving errors.

Capabilities of Mistral 8B Model

Ministral 3 demonstrated several notable strengths during the experiment, showcasing its potential as a coding assistant:

It successfully generated a detailed project brief, breaking down the task into manageable phases and offering clear guidance for execution.

The model created React components for key features such as property listings, navigation menus, and booking flows, applying Tailwind CSS to ensure consistent styling.

to ensure consistent styling. It effectively managed state and navigation between pages using mock data, demonstrating its ability to handle dynamic front-end requirements.

Its error detection and correction capabilities stood out, as it identified issues in code logic, syntax, and imports, providing actionable suggestions for resolution.

Ministral 3’s compatibility with local hardware allowed it to run efficiently on modest setups, making it accessible to developers without high-end resources.

These strengths highlight the model’s utility for smaller projects or as a learning tool for developers seeking assistance with debugging and code generation.

Can Mistral’s 8B AI Model Actually Code?

Challenges and Limitations

Despite its promising capabilities, Ministral 3 encountered several challenges that limited its effectiveness in more complex scenarios:

The model struggled to maintain context over extended tasks, often requiring resets and granular task breakdowns. This made it less suitable for handling multi-step processes without significant user intervention.

Errors in imports, component names, and directory paths were frequent, necessitating manual corrections to ensure functionality.

It relied on outdated commands and occasionally missed dependencies, which slowed progress and required additional troubleshooting.

Compared to more advanced models like Opus 4.5 or GLM 4.7, Ministral 3 exhibited slower performance and less accuracy in generating production-ready code.

These limitations underscore the model’s developmental stage and highlight areas where further refinement is needed to improve its performance in complex coding tasks.

Final Output

The final product of the experiment was a functional yet basic front-end for the property rental website. Key features included:

Property listings populated with mock data for demonstration purposes.

Navigation menus allowing seamless transitions between pages.

A booking flow with a mock payment confirmation page to simulate user interactions.

While the core functionality was achieved, the visual design and user experience required further refinement. Advanced features, such as filtering options, responsive design, and accessibility enhancements, were incomplete or missing, highlighting areas where the model fell short of expectations.

Insights and Takeaways

Ministral 3 is not yet a replacement for professional coding tools or experienced developers, but it shows significant promise as an AI coding assistant. Its strengths in debugging and error correction make it particularly valuable for smaller projects or as a learning tool for new developers. Additionally, its compatibility with local hardware positions it as an accessible option for developers in regions with limited access to cloud-based solutions.

The experiment also underscores the rapid advancements in AI coding models. Within the next 12–18 months, local AI models like Ministral 3 could become more robust, addressing current limitations and offering greater utility for developers. This progression could lead to a future where AI tools play a more integral role in streamlining software development processes, making coding more accessible and efficient for a broader audience.

Media Credit: Will Lamerton



