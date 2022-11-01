TinyTV miniature TV sets hit Kickstarter

Ken Burns has returned to Kickstarter with his team at TinyCircuits, the open source, specialist hardware company, designing and manufacturing tiny electronics. The campaign has already raised over $140,000 thanks to over 1,500 backers with still 16 days remaining. The mini TV has been designed to showcase your favourite moments and can be uploaded with images videos and more. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $49 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Three years ago we came out with the TinyTV DIY Kit – a fun project kit to make your own small TV set. It’s been one of our most popular products for years, so we’ve decided to make a newer, better TV – The TinyTV 2! More screen resolution, rotary knobs, remote control support, USB-C and more. To push the envelope as far as possible, we created a TinyTV that is insanely small – the grape sized TinyTV® Mini!”

Miniature TV set

Assuming that the TinyTV funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the TinyTV miniature TV sets project view the promotional video below.

“The TinyTV comes preloaded with videos and works right out of the box – but the fun comes when you load your own videos. Just plug your TinyTV into your computer via USB and easily load your favorite videos. Adjust the volume and surf between channels by turning the knobs on the TinyTV 2, or top buttons on the TinyTV Mini, or by using the Tiny Remote control.”

“The TinyTV 2 and TinyTV Mini are simple to load with your own videos and content. Load your favorite movies, TikToks or cat videos! When you plug in your TinyTV 2 or TinyTV Mini to your computer via USB, it will appear as a standard USB drive that you can add or remove files from.”

TinyTV 2 Tech Specs

– Dimensions: 47.6mm x 36.6mm x 25.9mm (1.9″ x 1.4″ x 1.0″)

– Display: IPS TFT 65K Color, 26mm (1.0″), 216×135 pixels

– Battery: Li-Polymer 3.7V, 150mAh, about 2 hours of video playback

– Storage: Built in 8GB, about 10 hours of video playback

– Audio: 16x9mm (0.6″ x 0.4″) front facing speaker

– Inputs: Power Button, 2 rotary knobs for channel and volume control

– Remote: Can be controlled by an Infrared (IR) remote control

– Processor: Raspberry Pi RP2040 Processor

– Connectivity: USB-C for uploading and battery charging

TinyTV Mini Tech Specs

– Dimensions: 26.3mm x 23.8mm x 21.9mm (1.0″ x 0.94″ x 0.86″)

– Display: 65K Color OLED, 15.2mm (0.6″), 64×64 pixels

– Battery: Li-Polymer 3.7V, 50mAh, about 1 hour of video playback

– Storage: Built in 8GB, about 40 hours of video playback

– Audio: Internal speaker

– Inputs: Power Button, Volume button, Channel button on the top of the unit

– Remote: Can be controlled by an Infrared (IR) remote control

– Processor: Raspberry Pi RP2040 Processor

– Connectivity: USB-C for uploading and battery charging

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the miniature TV sets, jump over to the official TinyTV crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



