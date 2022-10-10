GEEKOM MiniAir 11 mini PC special anniversary edition

GEEKOM has this week launched a special edition of it MiniAir 11 mini PC to celebrate the company is 19th anniversary. Founded back in 2003 the Taiwanese company has expanded globally and has this week introduced its new MiniAir 11 Special Edition featuring a specially designed packaging which comes complete with mascot figurine and a customized mouse pad. The company has also launched its anniversary sale this week offering discounts on its range of mini PC systems including the Mini IT11, Mini IT8, Mini IT8 SE, and MiniAir 11.

“The Mini IT11 offers the ultimate configuration and features everything you’d expect, from the powerful CPU to the finest hardware and design. Even those looking for a Mini PC with a higher computing performance will find it the best option. An awesome little Mini PC like the Mini IT8 is pretty good for daily usage due to its most useful configuration, high-grade components, and most favorable price. This tiny device will be ideal for day-to-day web browsing, work, video, streaming, etc.”

“If you need a PC for home and office use, the Mini IT8 SE is the best choice. It will boost all of your tasks thanks to its powerful enough CPU, easily expandable memory and storage, and other features at an affordable price. The MiniAir 11 blends dependable performance, extensive connectivity, and great flexibility into an incredibly small form factor.

It is a cost-efficient PC with daily solutions for home media, kiosks, collaboration and streaming, digital signage, etc. And you can now save more when you bundle the MiniAir 11 with a Carrying Case or a Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set.”

Source : GEEKOM : TPU



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals